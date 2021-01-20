Shin Hye Sun documents Mr Queen cast's 'aegyo' side; Kim Jung Hyun wraps up filming and shares a sweet message

Taking to Instagram, Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun shared videos and photos from the sets of Mr. Queen as the latter revealed how he's wrapped filming for the popular tvN drama.

With only four episodes remaining, Mr. Queen has truly added a fresh new twist to historical dramas thanks to its fresh storytelling and a power-packed performance by the entire cast, headlined by Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun. The ensemble shares a cordial equation behind-the-scenes and that's shown in the various Instagram posts shared by the talented actors.

In an endearing video posted by Hye-sun, the gorgeous actress makes the cast members, who are dressed in character, make a heart shape with their hands but in true Mr. Queen style, they have to do the action by chomping down to get the heart. The video starts with Cha Chung-hwa and Chae Seo-eun, who play Court Lady Choi and Hong Yeon. Chung-wa's antics leave Seo-eun and Hye-sun, who is behind the camera, in a laughing mess. Next up, we have Na In-woo, who plays Kim Byeong-in, giving us a cutesy heart with his adorable expressions as Hye-sun points at him. Seol In-ah, who plays Jo Hwa-jin, takes the dramatic route with her heart which gets a finger heart approval by Hye-sun.

Jung-hyun, dressed as King Cheoljong, makes the heart before laughing out loud and once he gets the thumbs up from Hye-sun, swiftly walks away in character mode Jung-hyun also shared a different version of himself making the heart on his IG page. Finally, we have Yoo Min-kyu, who plays Prince Yeongpyeong, swiftly making a heart as well with a straight face reaction. We're absolutely loving Mr. Queen cast's 'aegyo' side. Hye-sun shared another video of herself, dressed as Kim So-yong, dramatically striking a pose and unable to hold back her laughter.

Speaking of Jung-hyun, the handsome actor shared an update with his fans on IG that he's wrapped filming for Mr. Queen. Sharing a collage of photos of himself dressed in various King Cheoljong attires, Jung-hyun is seen posing in front of the customised coffee and snack trucks sent to the sets of Mr. Queen for him as gifts to show their support.

Check out Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun's IG posts from the sets of Mr. Queen below:

Jung-hyun's heartfelt caption reads as, "I was able to finish the filming well with a lot of support, love and attention. Thank you very much. I sincerely hope that the people who have given me strength in every tiring moment will be able to enjoy the work for a while. This too shall pass away."

We adore this cast and how!

ALSO READ: Shin Hye Sun & Kim Jung Hyun starrer Mr Queen's ratings peak at all time high thanks to a shocking cliffhanger

What do you think will happen in the remaining few episodes of Mr. Queen? Share your theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×