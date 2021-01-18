Shin Hye Sun & Kim Jung Hyun starrer Mr Queen's ratings peak at all time high thanks to a shocking cliffhanger

*SPOILERS ALERT* With the epic twist of a shocking bomb blast at King Cheoljong's (Kim Jung-hyun) royal banquet, Mr. Queen's ratings game was stronger than ever before.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Mr. Queen Ep 11 and 12 was indeed a thrilling ride for fans as the ending cliffhanger saw King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-hyun) getting injured post a shocking bomb blast at his royal banquet while Kim So-yong (Shin Hye-sun) was left flabbergasted by the drastic change of events. Unsurprisingly, the various twists and turns in the ongoing tvN drama have the viewers hooked, line and sinker and it shows in their unparalleled ratings game.

When it comes to Mr. Queen Ep 11, the drama deservedly took first place in its time slot across all channels which included public broadcast networks. For a cable drama, it's indeed an impressive achievement. According to Nielsen Korea via Soompi, Mr. Queen Ep 11 scored an average nationwide rating of 12.5 percent and a peak of 14.5 percent. Moreover, the series continued being No. 1 among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49 scoring an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent and a peak of 8.3 percent (in its time slot across all channels).

On the other hand, Mr. Queen Ep 12 scored an average nationwide rating of 13.2 percent and a peak of 14.6 percent. This is a personal record for the tvN drama until now. Hitting an all-time ratings high among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, Ep 12 scored an average nationwide rating of 8.2 percent and a peak of 9.2 percent. As expected, the series yet again took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks.

ALSO READ: Shin Hye Sun starrer Mr Queen continues winning streak in ratings; The Uncanny Counter sees steady growth

Were you shocked by Mr. Queen Ep 12's cliffhanger? Share your thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×