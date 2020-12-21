Shin Hye Sun & Kim Jung Hyun's Mr Queen scores double digits in ratings; The Uncanny Counter breaks own record

Mr. Queen, starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun, continues to soar high with impressive numbers in the ratings game as Ep 4 crossed the double digits mark.

Mr. Queen's witty storyline and impressive performances by Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun are working wonders for the drama as witnessed by its strong ratings game. According to Nielsen Korea, Ep 3 scored an average nationwide rating of 9.0 percent and a peak of 11.3 percent while Ep 4 scored an average nationwide rating of 10.4 percent and a peak of 11.5 percent thus jumping into the double digits mark. via Soompi.

Besides marking a new all-time high for the historical fantasy-comedy drama, Mr. Queen deservedly took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks which is indeed an impressive feat for a cable network drama. Moreover, Ep 4 took first place in its time slot for every demographic age between the ages of 10 and 59, both male and female with the sole exception of male viewers who were in their thirties. Besides a few minor bumps with a controversy surrounding the storyline, in the beginning, it seems like viewers can't get enough of Mr. Queen.

The Uncanny Encounter, which stars Jo Byeong-gyu, Gugudan member Kim Sejeong, Yoon Joon-sang and Yeon Hye-ran, scored an average nationwide rating of 7.7 and a peak of 8.4 percent for Ep 7 and an average nationwide rating of 9.3 percent and a peak of 9.9 percent for Ep 8. The latest episode of the OCN drama broke its own record for the highest viewership ratings ever achieved in the channel's history.

Jin Ki-joo and Lee Jang-woo starrer Homemade Love Story on KBS2 remains the most-watched drama of Saturday and Sunday night as it scored average nationwide ratings of 24.1 percent and 30.3 percent for Ep 53-54 and 29.8 percent and 32.6 percent for Ep 55-56.

ALSO READ: Kim Jung Hyun REVEALS what scenes he's paying special attention to in Mr Queen opposite Shin Hye Sun

Which currently airing weekend drama is your personal favourite? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×