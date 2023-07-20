Shin Hye Sun, Kim Sung Kyun, Kang Tae Oh’s thriller movie Target drops FIRST poster; Premiering on THIS date

'Target' featuring Shin Hye Sun has been confirmed to be released on August 30th. It is a Korean thriller film that chronicles the tension in the day-to-day routine of Soo Hyun, who's a victim of wrongdoing that transpired through purchasing second-hand items. The film raises assumptions with a mix of appealing entertainers, including Shin Hye Sun, Kim Sung Kyun and Kang Tae Oh. They are actors who display superb characters and strong acting abilities.

Target starring Shin Hye Sun, Kim Sung Kyun and Kang Tae Oh:

'Target' stands out as a blend of the thrill ride kind and the realistic stories of buying second-hand items, which has turned into a pattern in current culture. The circumstances that occur when the fundamental person, Soo Hyun, turns into the object of wrongdoing because of a solitary utilized exchange are sensible stories that can happen to anybody. Kim Sung Kyun is an individual from the Cyber Examination Unit and plays the supercriminal investigator who researches second-hand items related to crime cases as far as possible. In the job of criminal investigator Na, Analyst Joo's junior, actor Kang Tae Oh, who turned into the global crush in the show 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', shows up to add weight and tension to the film.

The poster for Target:

The awaited Korean suspense thriller film shared the first teaser poster as well as the premiere date. The released posters show a remarkable idea that contains a messenger box suggestive of seemingly innocent trading. There are hints of blood and red words that say "I made a second-hand exchange with a killer today" on the dispatch box conveyed through the exchange and the torn box tape. The launch poster, which adds to the obscure pressure about the things contained in the crate got from the recycled transaction with the killer, expands the tension of what will occur in Soo Hyun's everyday existence, who becomes a victim through second-hand exchanges.

