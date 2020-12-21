Shin Hye Sun kneels before the Queen to protect Kim Jung Hyun in Episode 4 of Mr Queen

Things come to a head in Joseon in episode 4 of Mr Queen.

In a troublesome body-swap, the spirit of a modern time chef gets transported to the body of a Queen in the Joseon period. This is the premise of the mega-hit Korean drama Mr. Queen which is currently airing in South Korea as well as worldwide. In episode 4 of Mr. Queen, an interesting turn of events makes things come to a head.

In episode 4 of the tvN Saturday drama Mr. Queen, which aired on the 20th of December, Shin Hye Sun goes all out for Kim Jung Hyun, who was in crisis.

Eventually, the reason behind Queen So Yong falling into the lake before the soul swap was also revealed. Hwa Jin did not push her in, she had tried to take her own life. Hwa Jin was simply caught in a political power struggle. Cheol Jong has a weakness for Hwa Jin. After waking up from a nightmare, Cheol Jong misunderstood Soyong as Hwajin and tried to hug Soyong who was thoroughly repulsed. Cheoljong, who later learned that Soyong accused Hwajin of the lake incident, expressed his defensiveness towards Hwa Jin.

A decisive change takes place in the relationship between Kim So-yong (Shin Hye Sun) and Cheol Jong (Kim Jung Hyun). Cheol-jong is pushed to the brink of a precipice while trying to save Cho Hwa-jin (Seol In-ah) who was embroiled in a power struggle. Kim So-yong, moved by Cheol-jong's desperate and affectionate nature, kneels in front of the Great Queen (Bae Jong-ok) at the moment of crisis.

Shin Hye Sun’s acting is drawing a lot of attention for her gender ambiguity and ability to portray such a difficult character while also bearing the burden of history. Despite the controversies surrounding the show, Mr Queen has retained amazingly high ratings this week as well.

What did you think about this episode of Mr. Queen? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

