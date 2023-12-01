Shin Hye Sun reveals how Welcome To Samdalri comforted her; Ji Chang Wook reacts to being called Rom-com king

Shin Hye Sun recently shared the motivation behind her choice to join the cast of Welcome to Samdalri during the online press conference for the JTBC new weekend drama held on December 1st. Both Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook expressed their thoughts on the upcoming romantic comedy K-drama. Ji Chang Wook also addressed viewers referring to him as the "Rom-Com King."

Shin Hye Sun shares her thoughts on Welcome To Samdalri

Shin Hye Sun explained her decision to join Welcome To Samdalri by sharing that when she received the script, she was mentally exhausted. Despite reading it with enjoyment and amusement, she discovered that beyond the entertainment, the script touched her emotionally, warming her heart. She went on to mention that the portrayal of youths seeking self-esteem resonated with her, leading her to reflect on her own life.

Furthermore, Shin Hye Sun provided insights into the key elements of "Welcome to Samdalri." She noted that the characters' ages in the drama feel somewhat ambiguous. Even though they are older than her, the age difference is not significantly apparent. Despite the setting being 38 years old, it's a vague age that doesn't fit neatly into either the category of full adulthood or complete youth.

She elaborated on the dynamics, mentioning that her friends in the drama exhibit immaturity despite being at an age where social maturity is expected. Their behavior reflects a blend of adulthood and childishness, making it feel like a journey through the pains of growth once again. Shin Hye Sun expressed her fascination with this aspect of the storyline.

Ji Chang Wook shares his thoughts; reacts to being called rom-com king

In explaining his decision to join the drama, Ji Chang Wook shared that he felt a sense of comfort and warmth upon reading the script. The storyline struck him as refreshing, warm, and pleasant.

Notably, Ji Chang Wook expressed his return to the role of a Romantic Comedy King on screen after a considerable hiatus. When asked about it, the actor displayed a bit of shyness, stating, "I'm embarrassed." He admitted feeling awkward and somewhat ashamed when people compliment him with that title, mentioning that he doesn't quite know how to react to such a compliment.

Ji Chang Wook further mentioned that he put in his best effort to highlight this aspect in Welcome to Samdalri. He expressed his wish that viewers could decide whether he deserves the title of Rom-Com King or not after watching the entire drama.

Welcome to Samdalri is a romance drama that tells the story of Samdal (Shin Hye Sun), born in a stream at the foot of Hallasan, who experiences loss, a fall, and eventually returns to the embrace of her hometown. There, she encounters Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), the guardian of the stream, as they embark on a journey in search of love. The much-anticipated first episode is set to be released on December 2nd at 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST.

