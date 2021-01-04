Shin Hye Sun starrer Mr Queen continues winning streak in ratings; The Uncanny Counter sees steady growth

When it comes to the weekend dramas, while Mr. Queen and Homemade Love Story enjoyed setting personal records of new all-time ratings high, The Uncanny Counter enjoyed a modest increase in ratings.

Mr. Queen, which stars Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun, has been leaving viewers laughing out loud thanks to its intriguing storyline and witty humour. With Ep 7 and Ep 8 airing last weekend, the popular tvN drama continued its upward trajectory. According to Nielsen Korea via Soompi, Ep 7 scored average nationwide ratings of 12.4 percent and a peak of 13.6 percent which enabled the drama to set a new personal record of all-time ratings high.

It also took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks. As for Ep 8, Mr. Queen scored average nationwide ratings of 12.3 percent and a peak of 13.7 percent. Moreover, among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, Mr. Queen achieved its highest viewership ratings to date as it scored a nationwide average of 7.3 percent and a peak of 8.1 percent. With Mr. Queen entangling one twist after another in each episode, we see the ratings embarking to even higher numbers in the coming few weekends.

OCN's The Uncanny Encounter, starring Jo Byeong-gyu, Gugudan member Kim Sejeong, Yoon Joon-sang and Yeon Hye-ran, witnessed a slight dip in ratings after undergoing a week-long hiatus. Ep 9 scored average nationwide ratings of 8.4 percent and a peak of 9.5 percent. As for Ep 10, The Uncanny Encounter saw a modest increase in ratings from the prior episode as it scored average nationwide ratings of 9.1 percent and a peak of 10.1 percent.

KBS 2TV's Homemade Love Story, starring Jin Ki-joo and Lee Jang-woo scored impressive average nationwide ratings of 27.7 percent and 31.8 percent for its two parts on Saturday. As for the Sunday episode, Homemade Love Story peaked to its highest ratings yet as it scored average nationwide ratings of 30.7 percent and 33.3 percent for its two parts.

