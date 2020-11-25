  1. Home
Shin Hye Sun teases her Mr Queen character's wild spirit will provide refreshing relief and thrilling tension

In a recent interview, Shin Hye-sun teased fans on what they can expect from her eccentric Mr. Queen character Kim So-yong, a Joseon dynasty queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a 21st century man, trapped in her body.
November 25, 2020
December beckons another round of new dramas to sink your teeth into and amongst the many options served to us on a silver platter, we're extremely excited for Mr. Queen. The upcoming tvN drama is a historical comedy series about Kim So-yong (Shin Hye-sun), a Joseon dynasty queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a 21st century man, trapped in her body. As expected, hilarity ensues!

While the posters and teasers that have been unveiled recently show us how Hye-sun's character is no ordinary queen, in an interview with Newsen, the 31-year-old actress shared how she felt Mr. Queen's script was refreshing and funny to her. Hye-sun wanted to try acting in a historical drama and a comedy drama and hence, Mr. Queen's interesting script drew her in as it encompassed both genres for her. Hye-sun also confessed that her Mr. Queen character is completely different from the other characters she's portrayed so far and the Angel's Last Mission: Love star also feels that she will be able to show a new side of herself.

Hye-sun explains how So-yong is a combination of a Joseon dynasty queen, who has lived under strict discipline and a red-blooded man from modern-day Korea. "The two characters, who are different in terms of the era they’re from, personalities, tone, and behavior, will be combined to maximize synergy. Kim So-yong will run about the palace with a wild spirit without a fear of the rules, and that will provide both refreshing relief as well as thrilling tension," Hye-sun teased.

Shine Hye-sun has gotten us even more excited for Mr. Queen!

Are you excited to watch Shin Hye-sun in Mr. Queen? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Kim Jung-hyun as King Cheoljong, Mr. Queen premieres on December 12.

