Shin Hye Sun teases her Mr Queen character's wild spirit will provide refreshing relief and thrilling tension

In a recent interview, Shin Hye-sun teased fans on what they can expect from her eccentric Mr. Queen character Kim So-yong, a Joseon dynasty queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a 21st century man, trapped in her body.

December beckons another round of new dramas to sink your teeth into and amongst the many options served to us on a silver platter, we're extremely excited for Mr. Queen. The upcoming tvN drama is a historical comedy series about Kim So-yong (Shin Hye-sun), a Joseon dynasty queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a 21st century man, trapped in her body. As expected, hilarity ensues!

While the posters and teasers that have been unveiled recently show us how Hye-sun's character is no ordinary queen, in an interview with Newsen, the 31-year-old actress shared how she felt Mr. Queen's script was refreshing and funny to her. Hye-sun wanted to try acting in a historical drama and a comedy drama and hence, Mr. Queen's interesting script drew her in as it encompassed both genres for her. Hye-sun also confessed that her Mr. Queen character is completely different from the other characters she's portrayed so far and the Angel's Last Mission: Love star also feels that she will be able to show a new side of herself.

Hye-sun explains how So-yong is a combination of a Joseon dynasty queen, who has lived under strict discipline and a red-blooded man from modern-day Korea. "The two characters, who are different in terms of the era they’re from, personalities, tone, and behavior, will be combined to maximize synergy. Kim So-yong will run about the palace with a wild spirit without a fear of the rules, and that will provide both refreshing relief as well as thrilling tension," Hye-sun teased.

Shine Hye-sun has gotten us even more excited for Mr. Queen!

Also starring Kim Jung-hyun as King Cheoljong, Mr. Queen premieres on December 12.

