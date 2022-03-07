Shin Hyun Been and Koo Kyo Hwan face a powerful force in teaser posters for TVING’s ‘Monstrous’

TVING's original series 'Monstrous', which will be released for the first time in April, released the second teaser poster that immediately dazzles the eye on March 7th. Curious about the reality of the hell that entangled Koo Kyo Hwan and Shin Hyun Been, and the existence of the mysterious noble Buddha in their eyes.

‘Monstrous' is a supernatural thriller that chases the people who see hell in their hearts in the village where the cursed Buddha image appears, and also captures other bizarre events of that village. A mysterious ghost awakens and the process of chasing down the chaos, fear, and mysterious curse of people swept away by disaster provides a nail-biting experience to viewers soon!

The 2nd teaser poster released on this day catches the eye of Jung Ki Hoon (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Lee Soo Jin (Shin Hyun Been), who are dazzled by the ghost. Two people face a strange being through the flowing blindfold. The image of the Buddha reflected in the deep, dark eyes of those who are attracted by the mysterious power that cannot be denied causes goosebumps. What the mysterious characters written on the fabric mean also stimulates curiosity.

While the gazes of Jung Ki Hoon and Lee Soo Jin, who are caught in fear and confusion, create a breathtaking tension, the phrase 'He who has seen the eyes is locked in hell' raises the curiosity about the true identity of the ghost.

TVING's original series 'Monstrous' was produced by Climax Studio, which led to the success of 'Hellbound' and 'D.P'. It will be released exclusively on TV in April.

