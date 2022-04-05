Shin Hyun Been, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kwak Dong Yeon and more pose in the main poster of ‘Monstrous’

TVING's original series 'Monstrous', which will be released on April 29th, released the main poster that stimulates fear on April 5th. It adds to the curiosity of what the curse of the noble Buddha is, which has been encroaching on Jung Ki Hoon (Koo Kyo Hwan), Lee Su Jin (Shin Hyun Been), Han Seok Hee (Kim Ji Young), Kwon Jong Su (Park Ho San), Kwak Yong Joo (Kwak Dong Yeon), and Han Do Kyung (Nam Da Reum).

‘Monstrous’ depicts the life of Jung Ki Hoon who used to search for strange supernatural phenomena as an archaeologist. An unexpected case caused his life to change. He now publishes occult magazine Monthly Strange Story and runs YouTube channel Monthly Strange Story. Because of his ex-wife Lee Soo Jin, he goes to Jinyang County and researches ‘Gwibul’ (a Buddhist statue that is possessed by an evil spirt). There, he faces an incredibly bizarre & fearful phenomena.

Lee Soo Jin used to decipher letters and symbols as an archaeologist. She was excellent at her work. But, her only child died and then she went to Jinyang County. There, she experiences a mysterious phenomenon. She searches for answers behind the mysterious phenomena.

Meanwhile, the people of Jinyang County, including police substation chief Han Seok Hee, her son Han Do Kyung, governor Kwon Jong Soo, and trouble maker Kwak Yong Joo face an incredibly bizarre phenomena.

