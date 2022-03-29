Shin Hyun Been, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kwak Dong Yeon and more unleash their ‘Monstrous’ side in new character posters

Koo Kyo Hwan , Shin Hyun Been , Kim Ji Young , Kwak Dong Yeon and Nam Da Reum face hell in their hearts in TVING's original series 'Monstrous'. The different faces of chaos, fear, madness, and determination seem to hint at their fate in the face of strange powers. The drama depicts the life of Jung Ji Hoon (Koo Kyo Hwan) who searches for strange supernatural phenomena as an archaeologist, but an unexpected case causes his life to change.

He now publishes the occult magazine Monthly Strange Story and runs the YouTube channel Monthly Strange Story. Because of his ex-wife, Lee Soo Jin (Shin Hyun Been), he goes to Jinyang County to research ‘Gwibul’ (a Buddhist statue possessed by an evil spirit). There, he faces an incredibly bizarre & fearful phenomenon.

Lee Soo Jin used to decipher letters and symbols as an archaeologist. She was excellent at her work. But, her only child dies, and she then goes to Jinyang County. There, Lee Soo Jin experiences mysterious phenomena, which leads her to search for answers.

The presence of Kim Ji Young, who plays the strong police chief 'Han Seok Hee', is also interesting. Han Seok Hee, who combines her unique charisma with her leadership, struggles to save her son Han Do Kyung (Nam Da Reum) from an unknown incident that happened in her village. Beyond her face that shakes in shock and her phrase “I will definitely save you”, her obsession is full. Kwak Dong Yeon, who has completely possessed trouble maker 'Kwak Yong Hoo', causes goosebumps with just one crazy look. For Kwak Yong Joo, who is a somewhat crooked character at a glance, the terrible disaster that struck the village is only of interest.

Nam Da Reum captures the anger of Han Do Kyung, the only person who does not lose his good will among the people of Jinyang Gun who are in chaos. He wants to live a normal life without being entangled in noisy affairs, but a disaster that comes one day awakens Han Do Kyung's resistance.

