Shin Hyun Bin and Go Hyun Jung look elegant and graceful in the main poster for ‘A Person Like You’

The main poster of JTBC's 'People Like You', released on the 9th, depicts the relationship between the two women who lead the story, Jeong Hee-joo (Go Hyun-jung) and Goo Hae-won (Shin Hyun Bin). In an elegant off-the-shoulder dress, Jeong Hee-joo is standing with a frame behind Goo Hae-won, who is sitting with her white skirt spread around. On the other hand, even though Haewon sits outside the frame indifferently with a dry expression, it seems as if he is threatening Heeju beyond his own space.

In addition, the phrase "the person I forgot, I wanted to forget" raises questions about what it means and who it is talking to. 'People Like You', which will be aired for the first time at 10:30 pm on October 13th, is a woman who abandoned the modifiers of wife and mother and was faithful to her desires, Jung Hee-joo, who became a supporting character in my life through a brief meeting with her. It tells the story of another woman, Goo Hae-won.

It is a drama about a woman who abandoned her wife and mother duties, and another woman who became a supporting character in her life through a random meet. The cast includes Go Hyun jung, Shin Hyun bin, Kim Jae young, and Choi Won young.

Go Hyun Jung takes on the role of Jeong Hee-joo, the main character who lived a successful life as a painter and essay writer after having a poor youth but having a happy and relaxed family. She is a person who enjoys a decent life, yet harbors a sense of emptiness about the passing of time. Go Hyun-jung, who returns to the small screen after about two years, plans to lead the play by drawing a strange and delicate emotional line.

The production team expressed their trust, saying, "I first thought of Go Hyun-jung as an actress who can best express the hard and complex inner side of Jung Hee-joo." Another main character, Goo Hae-won, is played by Shin Hyun bin. Goo Hae-won was a beautiful youth who made even poverty look like a shining ornament, but she is a person who finds herself getting sicker as time goes by after meeting with Jeong Hee-joo.

