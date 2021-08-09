Shin Hyun Bin, Kwak Dong Yeon, Nam Da Reum and more join TVING’s new supernatural drama ‘Monstrous’

TVING’s new original ‘Monstrous’ which will be released in the first half of 2022, confirms the casting of Gu Gwan-hwa, Shin Hyun-bin, Kim Ji-young, Park Ho-san, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Nam Da-reum and have begun the principal shoot. Directed by Yeon Sang Ho, the revolutionary director that brought the supernatural craze to the industry with movies such as ‘Train to Busan’, ‘Peninsula’, ‘Seoul Station’, etc and the fans are looking forward to his brilliant work in drama form as well.

'Monstrous' tells the story of people who are deceived by the curse of 'it', which should not have appeared in the world, and an archaeologist who pursues an unprecedented bizarre incident. A village swept away by disaster with the discovery of a mysterious noble Buddha, the chaos of people facing strange horrors and the process of chasing them provides bone-chilling entertainment.

The actors who will build an original worldview more realistically also excite drama fans. Gu Gwan-hwa takes on the role of Jeong Ki-hoon, an eccentric archaeologist who studies strange supernatural phenomena. The ex-husband of Lee Soo-jin (Shin Hyun-bin), a person whose life was changed by an unexpected incident. He is now running an occult magazine and YouTube channel, 'Monthly Ghost Stories'. Jung Ki-hoon encounters an unbelievable bizarre phenomenon as he investigates the ghost that appeared in Jinyang-gun. Shin Hyun-bin plays Lee Soo-jin, a genius pattern interpreter who faces a terrible disaster. In Jinyang-gun, where she lost her only daughter and left everything behind, Lee Soo-jin begins to experience symptoms for an unknown disease. Expectations are also focused on Shin Hyun-bin's performance, who will elaborately unravel the complex inner side of chasing the reality of the unknown.

Kwak Dong-yeon takes on the role of Kwak Yong-joo, a trouble maker in Jinyang-gun. With his rebellious eyes and a sullen attitude, he is a somewhat crooked figure at first glance. For Kwak Yong-joo, the terrible disaster that struck the village is a monetary opportunity to him. Kwak Dong-yeon, who emerged as a popular actor through 'Vincenzo', now has his fans waiting in anticipation over his role as a negative person.

Nam Da-reum takes on the role of Han Do-kyung, the only human who does not lose his good will among the people of Jinyang-gun who are in chaos. A person who is deeply entangled with Kwak Yong-joo (Kwak Dong-yeon), who is displeased with him. He wants to live a normal life without being entangled in noisy affairs, but a disaster that comes one day awakens Han Do-kyung's resistance. Nam Da-reum, who has established himself as an actor in many dramas and movies, will now capture the hearts of viewers with his versatility.

The production team of ‘Monstrous’ said, "We will present a supernatural thriller of another dimension. Please look forward to the synergy of the actors who will complete the unique worldview and enact the various types of people in chaos."

