Shin Hyun Bin shares how Hospital Playlist is a turning point for her in new pictorial for Harper’s Bazaar

Shin Hyun Bin, who currently plays Jang Gyeo-ul in the hit medical drama Hospital Playlist, featured in the pictorial for the July issue of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar Korea where she owned every look, be it funky or bold. The actress has been receiving lots of appreciation for her part in the ongoing drama which has now commenced its second season. The pictorial displayed a theme of genderlessness where Shin Hyun Bin tried on various styles from sport pants and cap to formal suits. The actress coupled the clothes with different expressions and gestures to create a unique vibe with each of them in an apt manner. She looked chic and bubbly in one photo while staring fiercely in the other, thereby displaying the range of her photogenic self. The pictorial has already created a buzz in the online community. Even the actress’s hand drawings were incorporated in the photos to make it look natural and quirky.

Meanwhile, in the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Shin Hyun Bin talks about various topics. She opens up on how her part in tvN’s ‘Hospital Playlist’ has been a turning point for her personally. She has been able to grow both as an actor and as an individual through it. Playing the character of Dr. Jang Gyeo-ul, a third year resident in general surgery, Shin Hyun Bin has acted as a smart and skilled doctor whose weakness is that she lacks empathy and social skills. The character is able to overcome this weak point with the help of Dr. Ahn Jung Won who is played by Yoo Yeon Seok. The two characters’ storyline and chemistry is loved by the audience as they see a steady and interesting relationship develop. The second season of the show begins by showing that the two are dating secretly after confessing to each other at the end of season one.

Shin Hyun Bin is also in talks to act in a new series ‘The Youngest Son of A Conglomerate’ with the male lead as Song Joong Ki.

