Shin Jae Ha reveals SHOCKING response to character's twist on Crash Course in Romance

‘ Crash Course in Romance ’ has quickly become one of the most loved and watched ongoing K-dramas and the viewers are massively immersed in the rom-com turned thriller storyline. Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho lead the show as Nam Haeng Seon and Choi Chi Yeol, a banchan shop owner and a star math professor. Meanwhile, actor Shin Jae Ha plays the role of Ji Dong Hee, Choi Chi Yeol’s right hand man.

In the latest episode of ‘Crash Course in Romance’, the spotlight was turned on Shin Jae Ha’s character, Ji Dong Hee who manages the ins and outs of Choi Chi Yeol’s business. Right from picking him up to taking care of his meals, all activities are handled by Mr Ji who suddenly seems extremely unhappy of his boss’ new relationship with Nam Haeng Seon. As he tries to sabotage their date by physically causing harm to her, Jeon Do Yeon’s character turns extremely wary of his presence. Moreover, he has been revealed as the ‘metal ball killer’ who is responsible for multiple deaths on the show, gobsmacking everyone. This latest development on the show has shaken up the viewers who adored Shin Jae Ha’s character. The actor became very aware of the response as he was seemingly contacted by many of his acquaintances and/or friends who expressed their own displeasure towards Ji Dong Hee. The actor took to his Instagram story to share his plans, “I got more text messages than on my birthday….. Should I go stay in the mountains for the time being?”

About Shin Jae Ha

The 29 year old actor is a part of the J-Wide Company roster and has been a part of multiple popular K-dramas like ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Cheer-Up’, ‘Prison Playbook’, ‘The Ghost Detective’, ‘ The Hymn of Death’, and ‘My Unfamiliar Family’. Apart from acting in ‘Crash Course in Romance’, he has also joined the cast lineup of the popular crime thriller ‘Taxi Driver’ in season 2 as the new driver, On Ha Jun.

What was your reaction to the plot twist in ‘Crash Course in Romance’?