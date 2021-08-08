Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho tease a sweet and sour chemistry in new trailer for ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’

A dentist and a jobless busybody. The story of these two characters is set in a seaside village. Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, the talented superstars. That’s how promising the upcoming tvN drama is set to be. On 8 August, tvN shared another teaser along with a long trailer for ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ that will premiere on 28 August.

In a short teaser clip, the two main leads Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Shik can be seen bickering as they manoeuvre their life in the Gongjin village. From scaring each other to teasing with nicknames and finally hand-holding. The two go through a roller coaster ride with each other. Watch the teaser below.

In the trailer, ‘a peaceful seaside village’ houses two very different individuals that have now entered each other’s lives. Yoon Hye Jin wishes to build a medical career with her techniques in the dental clinic but is not as successful as she wished. Meanwhile, a loved Hong Doo Shik helps everyone, but at a fixed price of minimum wage.

The two meet on multiple occasions, often make fun of the other and ending with mostly Yoon Hye Jin’s stressed cries. The trailer comes to an end with a beautiful scene calling on the drama’s name as Yoon Hye Jin calls out Hong Doo Shik and asks him for ‘cha’ to which he takes out a bottle of tea. Yoon Hye Jin clarifies that she is looking for the other ‘cha’, meaning a ‘car’. A ‘Cha Cha Cha’ in her words.

The lovely story of these troubled individuals can be watched soon. 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha‘ will air its first episode on August 28 on tvN at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

