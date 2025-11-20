Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin to get married in December after 10 years of dating: 'Promised to be companions'

Can you hear the wedding bells ringing? Actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have confirmed their decision to get married. The couple has been in a romantic relationship for 10 years now, marking the perfect, happy ending to their long-term romance. On November 20, 2025, an official statement from their agency, AM Entertainment, announced their decision to walk the aisle together, promising forever to each other. The couple will get married in a private ceremony on December 20, attended by only family and friends.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin announce news of their December 20 marriage

Their management label shared the happy news, as reported by Sports Donga, "Actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin have promised to be each other's companions based on the deep trust they have built through their long relationship." Not going into the details, they have shared that the two will wed via a private ceremony. "Their wedding will be held privately on December 20th at a location in Seoul with only their families, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance."

Revealing that their union would not affect their careers in any way, the agency added, "We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of these two individuals who have made this precious decision in their lives. They will both continue to work diligently as actors and strive to repay the love you have shown them."

Their marriage is a culmination of one of the most celebrated relationships in the Korean entertainment industry. Having met while shooting for an endorsement, the two maintained a strong bond even as Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, and the actress stood by his side in support, even as he stepped back from acting and got treated.

They confirmed their romance back in 2015 and have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, going so far as to not play each other's love interests in the same project, K-drama Our Blues. The duo has often been spotted overseas, enjoying quiet time away on vacation and going on dates.

