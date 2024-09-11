Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s No Gain No Love records 5 percent ratings; Your Honor ends on high note

No Gain No Love is an ongoing K-drama series starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae in the lead roles. With the release of its new episode, the show has managed to garner personal best ratings yet. Moreover, Your Honor, another sow airing at the same time, has also gained high viewership for its final episode.

On September 11, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired the previous day. The sixth episode of No Gain No Love premiered, and it scored an all-time high viewership with an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent. The show has marked a personal best score with a 0.3 percent increase since the last episodes, which scored 4.7 percent.

The storyline centers around Son Hae Yeong, a woman resolutely focused on preventing any financial setbacks. When confronted with the possibility of a job promotion being jeopardized, she devises a scheme involving a staged wedding and recruits Kim Ji Uk, a kind-hearted convenience store cashier, to play the role of her faux partner.

Although their relationship begins on shaky ground, Kim Ji Uk consents to be her pretend fiancé. Their relationship develops steadily and eventually leads to a blossoming romance between the two.

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy premiered on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.

On the other hand, another Tuesday-Wednesday K-drama titled Your Honor has scored the highest ratings with its final episode. With its 10th episode release, the show has managed to garner a 6.1 percent rating. It took a 1.5 percent jump in viewership since the previous episode, which scored 4.6 percent.

Starring Son Hyun-joo and Kim Myung-min in the lead roles, the crime-drama thriller follows the story of a judge and a criminal gang boss who cross paths after their sons meet with an unfortunate incident.