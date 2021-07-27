Shin Min Ah dazzles audiences with her beautiful aura in the newly released stills of Hometown ChaChaCha

'A picture is worth a thousand words' and indeed it is when we see Shin Min Ah's dazzling aura and beautiful smile. A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown ChaChaCha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

Viewers are eagerly anticipating Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's on-screen chemistry, as the actors are working with one another for the first time. Shin Min Ah will be taking on the role of Yoon Hye Jin, who has both perfect looks and perfect credentials to match that! Yoon Hye Jin is a self-made woman who made it through school with scholarships and part-time jobs. Money and success have become valuable to her, but certain experiences force her to seek a life of solitude in the seaside village of Gongjin. In the newly released stills, she looks sharp and confident in her doctor's coat and as fresh as a daisy in her regular, everyday wear as well.

Meanwhile, the first trailer of the highly-anticipated drama dropped on Sunday, July 25 and it looks mesmerising. The dialogue-less trailer and gives us a glimpse of the kind of lives Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho lead in the drama. It promises to be a fun, refreshing and soothing drama to heal our hearts and soul. Hometown ChaChaCha will premiere on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

You can watch the trailer below:

