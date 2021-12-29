Shin Min Ah donates 300 million won to the underprivileged children who cannot afford COVID 19 treatment

At the end of the year, actress Shin Min Ah donated 300 million won to children from the underpriviledged class of COVID 19. Shin Min Ah recently donated 100 million won to the Korea Developmental Support Association. Previously, she donated 100 million won to the Burn Foundation and 100 million won to Asan Medical Center in Seoul, donating a total of 300 million won, showing good influence.

Shin Min Ah is a representative star who has been quietly donating every year. Each year, they have been donating as little as 500 million won and as much as 1 billion won. Special attention is given to underprivileged children. Since 2015, Shin Min Ah has donated 100 million won annually to children with burns and the vulnerable, and since 2018, she has been helping children through Asan Medical Center in Seoul.

Shin Min Ah received a presidential commendation in 2019 for her steady donation activities. His cumulative donation amounted to 3 billion won. Kim Woo Bin, who has been in a relationship for six years, is also taking good steps side by side, adding warmth.

Shin Min Ah is a South Korean model and actress best known for starring in television dramas ‘A Love to Kill’ (2005), ‘My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox’ (2010), ‘Arang and the Magistrate’ (2012), ‘Oh My Venus’ (2015), ‘Tomorrow, With You’ (2017). In 2021, Shin starred in ‘Hometown-Cha-Cha-Cha’ alongside Kim Seon Ho, where she played the role of a self-made dentist who moved from the city to open a clinic in the seaside village of Gongjin.

The series became a domestic and international hit with audience ratings peaking at 13.322% and went on to become one of the highest-rated television series in Korean cable television history.

