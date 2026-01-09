Shin Min Ah eyes first post-marriage project, in talks to romance Lee Jin Wook in new K-drama

Shin Min Ah is ready for more work! The actress who recently walked the aisle to marry Kim Woo Bin, the love of her life, is reportedly eyeing her acting comeback already. On January 9 local time, OSEN claimed that she had been cast in an upcoming romance drama, Wed Thurs Fri (literal title). Sweet Home actor Lee Jin Wook is reportedly set to star alongside her as the male lead. Her agency later confirmed receiving the script and reviewing it, but has not shared the decision.

Shin Min Ah is gladly not shying away from romance roles, and there’s nothing more that we as fans could ask for, except maybe a romantic role with now-husband Kim Woo Bin. She is said to be in talks for a new romance K-drama called Wed Thurs Fri with actor Lee Jin Wook, who was last seen in Beyond the Bar, alongside Jung Chaeyeon. The actress’s management label, AM Entertainment, later shared, “She received an offer and is positively reviewing it,” with the actor’s side yet to comment on the reports.

Wed Thurs Fri is said to be based around a restaurant which only functions on the three days of the week. It will aim to showcase the love story between the head chef at the eatery and a woman who finds a deep connection with the place. If confirmed, it would be Shin Min Ah’s first project post-marriage. She is currently working on Disney+'s The Remarried Empress, in which she stars in the titular character’s role alongside Lee Jong Sok, Ju Ji Hoon, and Lee Se Young. The filming for the show began in mid-2025 and is expected to wrap up in the coming months.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s marriage

The couple held their wedding in Seoul on December 20 after 10 years of dating. Following their marriage less than a month ago, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are said to be on a honeymoon in Spain. Photos of the two having a good time together and sharing a meal at a restaurant were shared online, making their agency confirm the location of their private trip. More updates from their escapade to Barcelona also surfaced online later. Jetting off overseas after spending Christmas back home in South Korea and doing good deeds, the two seem to have flown abroad at the start of the new year.

