Shin Min Ah hints at starting filming for Because I Want No Loss with Kim Young Dae; shares exciting photos

Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s famed Shin Min Ah has started filming Because I Want No Loss which also stars Kim Young Dae known for his role in Shooting stars. The actress also shared exciting photos of what appears to be the set of the filming location to commemorate the shoot.

Shin Min Ah shares on-set photos

On October 9 KST, actress Shin Min Ah shared photos on her Instagram account to what seems like a hint to mark the commencement of shooting for her upcoming K-drama, Because I Want No Loss, which also stars Kim Young Dae. This light-hearted romantic comedy is scheduled for release next year. In the post, Shin Min Ah is seen posing for the camera in a hoodie, making a V sign with her hands in the first photo. The second photo captures multiple phones pointed towards her as onlookers capture her poses. The last photo features several people, presumably the staff, engaged in discussion. The caption "start" signifies the speculation of the initiation of filming for the K-drama. On September 13, TVING officially confirmed the casting of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae as the leads for this upcoming K-drama.

More about Because I Want No Loss

"Because I Want No Loss," written by Kim Hye Young, the writer behind "Her Private Life," is a romantic comedy drama that revolves around a woman who fakes her marriage to avoid any losses and a man who becomes her fake husband to prevent causing harm. Shin Min Ah, who was last seen in "Our Blues," will portray Son Hae Young, a character who despises financial losses and plans a fake marriage when faced with the risk of missing a promotion at her company.

Kim Young Dae, last seen in "Shooting Stars," will take on the role of Kim Ji Wook, a night shift part-timer at a convenience store who is also known as a civilian police officer and a righteous man in the neighborhood. Despite feeling incompatible with Son Hae Young, a customer, he receives an unusual proposal and agrees to act as her fake groom as an additional part-time job.

The production team highlighted that Because I Want No Loss is a romantic comedy offering viewers an enjoyable escape without overthinking, a rare treat amid the diverse array of genres. The drama is designed to be easy to watch, incorporating relatable and realistic stories that resonate with the audience.Kim Young Dae captured the hearts of fans through his remarkable performance in the beloved drama Shooting Stars, where he shared the screen with Lee Sung Kyung. Notably versatile, he has also showcased his acting prowess in other K-dramas, including the thrilling Penthouse War In Life, The Forbidden Marriage, and more. His diverse roles and compelling performances have solidified his presence as a standout actor in the world of Korean dramas

Advertisement

Shin Min Ah, renowned for her roles in hit dramas such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, has left an indelible mark on the world of K-dramas. Following a year since the release of Our Blues, Shin Min Ah who is often hailed as the queen of romantic comedies, is poised to make her eagerly anticipated return to the small screen. The combination of these talented actors and the promise of relatable storytelling makes Because I Want No Loss a highly anticipated addition to the 2024 K-drama lineup.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin's loving gaze at Shin Min Ah steals the spotlight at wedding, delighting fans