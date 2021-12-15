Shin Min Ah-Kim Seon Ho, Song Joong Ki-Jeon Yeo Been and more face off in The HallyuTalk Awards; Vote
The HallyuTalk Awards unfurls the first intense battle between the most loved lead couples of 2021. The first category has been announced with a total of 9 nominees aiming for the Relationship Goals of 2021 title.
- The dimpled couple of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho redefined love stories this year.
- The consigliere and lawyer duo in ‘Vincenzo’, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been had us wishing for a partner in justice.
- Nevertheless’ nabi couple with their inseparable relationship, Han So Hee and Song Kang won hearts with their young love.
- Intriguing with their cells, Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s unexpected end in ‘Yumi’s Cells’, left us wanting for more.
- Fated lovers of ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung’s chemistry was a hit on the charts.
- On the other hand, Rowoon and Kim Eun Bin captured a love like no other in ‘The King's Affection’.
- Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young were magical and everything dreamy for ‘Doom At Your Service’.
- Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri took the supernatural twist up another notch in ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’.
- Haters to lovers trope never failed anyone, so was the case for ‘So I Married an Anti-Fan’ leads Choi Tae Joon and Sooyoung.
Who will you choose? Which couple made your heart flutter the most? Vote below.
Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.
