Shin Min Ah-Kim Seon Ho, Song Joong Ki-Jeon Yeo Been and more face off in The HallyuTalk Awards; Vote

The HallyuTalk Awards unfurls the first intense battle between the most loved lead couples of 2021. The first category has been announced with a total of 9 nominees aiming for the Relationship Goals of 2021 title.

The dimpled couple of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho redefined love stories this year. The consigliere and lawyer duo in ‘Vincenzo’, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been had us wishing for a partner in justice. Nevertheless’ nabi couple with their inseparable relationship, Han So Hee and Song Kang won hearts with their young love. Intriguing with their cells, Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s unexpected end in ‘Yumi’s Cells’, left us wanting for more. Fated lovers of ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung’s chemistry was a hit on the charts. On the other hand, Rowoon and Kim Eun Bin captured a love like no other in ‘The King's Affection’. Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young were magical and everything dreamy for ‘Doom At Your Service’. Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri took the supernatural twist up another notch in ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’. Haters to lovers trope never failed anyone, so was the case for ‘So I Married an Anti-Fan’ leads Choi Tae Joon and Sooyoung.

Who will you choose? Which couple made your heart flutter the most? Vote below.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.