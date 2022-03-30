Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun and more navigate through life in ‘Our Blues’ new trailer

On March 30, tvN unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming drama ‘Our Blues’. It begins with Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah’s pull-push relationship over the years. Lee Byung Hun has a short temper and lashes out at everyone due to a hidden reason. Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah try to help him but he denies all help. On the other hand, Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun slowly fall in love after meeting each other after years. The drama will be out on April 9.

Previously, tvN released stills featuring Uhm Jung Hwa. In her published photos, Uhm Jung Hwa is enjoying shopping at a department store, exercising and taking care of herself, attracting attention. In the drama, Go Mi Ran is a character who has been the object of envy of others since she was young. Uhm Jung Hwa's confident and confident figure makes us guess her Go Mi Ran's character.

‘Our Blues’ follows a group of people on Jeju island. Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) was born in a small village on Jeju Island. He now sells stuff from his truck on the island. He is not a sophisticated man. Lee Dong Seok then gets involved with Min Sun Ah (Shin Min Ah), who has just moved to Jeju. She has her own story which nobody knows.

Choi Han Soo (Cha Seung Won) was born and raised on Jeju Island, but he moved away to the mainland. He has now returned to his hometown. He is a perfect city man. He meets his first love Jung Eun Hee (Lee Jung Eun). She runs a fishing store on the island. She is friends with Go Mi Ran (Uhm Jung Hwa). Go Mi Ran has returned to her hometown in Jeju, because she got tired of the tough city life.

Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min), who moved to Jeju Island, has been a haenyeo (female diver) for the past 1 year. She is a bright person, but many rumours follow her around. She meets Park Jung Joon (Kim Woo Bin), who is a ship captain. He is a man with a warm heart and he is looking for a woman who will not leave Jeju. He falls in love with Lee Young Ok.

