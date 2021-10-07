Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun & more: Here’s the star studded lineup for upcoming drama ‘Our Blues’

This one’s for the books. Seven of the most elite names in the South Korean entertainment industry have been cast in ‘Our Blues’. Scheduled for a 2022 release, ‘Our Blues’ plans on having Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and Uhm Jung Hwa in main roles.

We’re sure ringing in such big names would not have been easy for director Kim Gyu Tae and writer Noh Hee Kyung who are helming the project. ‘Our Blue’ revolves around the stories of these people who take on very different lives as they go through different stages.

As people of different ages, genders, jobs and emotional statuses live in the two-edged Jeju Island, they come across happiness and sadness in various forms, expressed with their own stories.

Lee Byung Hun will lead with his portrayal of Lee Dong Seok, a general store owner with a drained demeanour as he meets Min Seon Ah which will be played by Shin Min Ah. She will be a recently arrived resident of Jeju after leaving her earlier life behind.

Cha Seung Won will be acting as Choi Han Soo, the perfect city man who has returned to his hometown after 30 years and Lee Jung Eun will be seen as Jeong Eun Hee whose first love was Choi Han Soo.

Han Ji Min is an amateur diver named Lee Young Ok who has come from the city. Her bright personality carries the burden of being surrounded by numerous rumours. Kim Woo Bin will be playing the role of captain Park Jung Joon who is in search of a woman that wishes to stay on the land of Jeju and ends up crossing paths with Lee Young Ok.

Finally, Uhm Jung Hwa will act as a woman who has returned to Jeju, named Go Mi Ran who has had a tough time living in the city in the past.

Are you excited to watch this lineup for ‘Our Blues’? Let us know below.