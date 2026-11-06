Shin Min Ah, Lee Jin Uk and Yoo Teo to star in MBC's upcoming romance drama Wed Thurs Fri

MBC has officially announced the lead cast of its upcoming romantic drama Wed Thurs Fri, bringing together Shin Min Ah, Lee Jin Uk and Yoo Teo. The 12-episode series promises an emotional story revolving around first love, unexpected reunions and second chances. Set against the backdrop of a unique restaurant, the drama will explore complicated relationships, forgiveness and the journey of finding oneself.

Wed Thurs Fri Plot

The upcoming series follows two people whose lives take an unexpected turn when their first love returns after 12 years. The story unfolds at a restaurant named Wed Thurs Fri, which operates exclusively on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. As old feelings resurface, the characters are forced to confront their past decisions and unresolved emotions.

Shin Min Ah and Lee Jin Uk to play former lovers

Shin Min Ah will portray Cha Eun Soo, a woman who reunites with her first love while keeping her true intentions hidden. After parting ways with him, she married another man, but continues to yearn for the life she genuinely desires.

Lee Jin Uk will play Kim Dong Woo, the chef and owner of the restaurant. Still haunted by a first love he could not hold on to, he has become emotionally detached and follows an unusual routine, working just three days a week and spending the remaining four doing nothing. His peaceful existence is disrupted when Eun Soo unexpectedly walks into his restaurant.

Yoo Teo joins as Shin Min Ah's husband

Yoo Teo will essay Lee Won Pil, Eun Soo's husband and an executive director at Hangu Construction. Despite his wealth and professional success, he struggles to understand love. His unconventional approach to protecting someone adds another layer of complexity to the relationship dynamics.

About Wed Thurs Fri

The drama will be directed by Jung Dong Yoon, known for Gyeongseong Creature and Stove League, with its screenplay written by Joo Hyun of The World of the Married. Kang Eun Kyung, the writer behind the Dr. Romantic series, will participate as the creator. Wed Thurs Fri is scheduled to premiere on MBC in the first half of 2027.

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