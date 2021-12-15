Shin Min Ah reveals the differences while filming 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' & 'Our Blues'

Shin Min Ah is easily one of the most prolific and beautiful actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. The talented actress graced the cover of a popular fashion magazine where she discussed what is it like filming for her current drama 'Our Blues' and her biggest takeaway from tvN's hit healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'.

Shin Min Ah revealed that she has been filming for 'Our Blues', an omnibus-style drama that tells the sweet, sour, and bitter life stories of diverse characters in the lively setting of Jeju Island. The star-studded cast includes actors Lee Byung Hun, her real-life partner and actor Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Cha Seung Won, and Uhm Jung Hwa. Shin Min Ah will play Min Sun Ah, a woman with a secret who arrives at Jeju.

Cautious about revealing too much, Shin Min Ah shared that she is excited to showcase fans a different performance from my previous work. She hopes the rich stories portrayed by various actors will comfort viewers a lot.

Shin Min Ah also mentioned her super-hit healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', wherein she starred as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin who encounters and eventually falls in love with Hong Doo Sik, played by Kim Seon Ho. She credited 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and Yoon Hye Jin in making her more flexible as an actor and revealed that currently, she feels like both Yoon Hye Jin and Sun Ah. She also revealed that both the experiences are different in their own way and have enriched her talent as an actor.

