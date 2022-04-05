Shin Min Ah: Top 3 roles feat Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Oh My Venus & more

Shin Min Ah, the dimple-queen herself celebrates her 39th birthday today. And while she looks not a day older than 25, the model turned actor boats quite the long spanning career for herself. Starting off as a recurrent face in supergroup g.o.d’s music videos, she began humble with supporting roles, only to hit big as a lead soon after. Here are our favourite characters of Shin Min Ah.

My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox or My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho:

A good 12 years since it first greeted the audiences in 2020, and it remains as one of the most loved fantasy K-dramas. Shin Min Ah captured the naivety of being introduced to the human world with an adorable smile and a glint in her eyes. With Lee Seung Gi taking up his human role alongside the charming gumiho, it became a staple watch for early fans.

Oh My Venus:

A personal favourite, Shin Min Ah’s journey in this drama was favoured by many. Her cheek popping kiss became a viral attraction while her chemistry with So Ji Sub was appreciated for its simplicity. Adorable as it may, she soon became a crowd favourite and was applauded for her efforts.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha:

One has to know about this one in the K-dramaland in fear of being cast out otherwise. A wholesome love story, alongside Kim Seon Ho, the couple became the most talked about celebrities owing to the show’s fame. Easy going and relatable, her character was loved by many and desired by the others.

Set to take the stage with Lee Byung Hun in ‘Our Blues’ next, fans wait with bated breath for her first show alongside boyfriend Kim Woo Bin, though not opposite each other.

