Shin Min Ah's countryside aura shines in NEW fantasy film Our Season, offering serene escape

Shin Min Ah known for her roles in K-dramas like Our Blues and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, is set to grace the screen again. This time the actress will take up a key role in a fantasy film, alongside multitalented Kim Hae Sook and Kan Ki Young. On October 14, the production house confirmed the news after releasing initial stills of the film. Fueling the heightened anticipation for the fans of the actors, makers have rolled out new posters featuring Shin Min Ah’s countryside life. Check out the details.

Our Season drops NEW stills featuring Shin Min Ah

Initially, the film was titled 3 Days of Vacation. However, as per the recent development, it seems to have sealed the deal with the title Our Season, perfectly complimenting the storyline of the movie. The story revolves around Bok Ja (Kim Hae Sook) and Jin Joo (Shin Min Ah) who will be taking up the role of a mother and daughter respectively.

The new stills showcase Shin Min Ah starting a new life in the South Korean countryside, after leaving her job as a professor in the United States. The picture captures the essence of a soothing yet healing journey of the character, set in the serene backdrop, away from the bustling metropolitan cities. Additionally, the calm and collected aura of Shin Min Ah and Kim Hae Sook will definitely bring a fresh breath of air.

Check out the new stills!

Storyline of Our Season

The late Bok Ja, who passed away a few years ago, is given special permission to spend three days on the Earth in order to see her daughter Jin Joo. She is accompanied by a heavenly guide, played by Kang Ki Young, during her brief visit. Meanwhile, Jin Joo after quitting her job in the United States, starts running a small restaurant in the countryside. Treasuring her mother's cherished recipes, she continues her legacy by serving those dishes in her cozy Korean diner. Jin Joo also has a best friend Mi Jin (played by Hwang Bo Ra).

Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min Ah’s Our Season cast and release date

Our Season is scheduled to premiere in late December as per the production house. The team also mentioned that more specific information will be made public in the coming days. The upcoming fantasy film is directed by Yook Sang Hyo. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah will also be headlining a new K-drama Because I Want No Loss alongside Shooting Star fame, actor Kim Young Dae.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat