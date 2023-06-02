Shin Seung Ho to join Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin in Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint? Find Out

Shin Seung Ho received a casting offer for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint and the officials from his agency also said that he is currently going over the offer and adjusting his schedule. Previously, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Soo Bin have been cast and they are going over their offer currently.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint:

The movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint shows what happens when Kim Dok Ja, the main character, tries to save the world in a world that has changed because of the book he was reading that day. It is based on the Munpia-published web novel of the same name, which came out in February 2018. The role of Lee Hyun Sung, a supporting character in the novel Kim Dok Ja was reading that was based on the original work, was offered to Shin Seung Ho. Shin Seung Ho began his career with A-Teen in 2018. Then he went to play a soldier in D.P., for which he received a lot of love. In the recent drama Weak Hero, he played the role of leader for a runaway family, a group of teenagers that live together and in the most recent drama Alchemy of Souls, he played the role of a powerful King and he was loved for his stoic yet beautiful character.

Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop:

Ahn Hyo Seop was offered the role of Kim Dok Ja, a character who tries to change the world with Yoo Jung Hyuk and his colleagues in a world that has changed according to the novel he was reading, and Lee Min Ho was offered the role of Yoo Jung Hyuk in a world that has changed according to the novel he was living in. Kim Dok Ja comes in like a hero in the novel to try and save the people of the book world while Yoo Jung Hyuk is the main hero of the novel. He has to pair up with Kim Dok Ja to save his world from obliteration.

