Shin Won Ho, actors Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo, Hyeri, and others unite for a Reply 1988 reunion

Lee Dong Hwi, on January 20, 2023, posted a heartwarming glimpse of his time with the cast and director of ‘Reply 1988’, and fans of the show could not be happier. In an adorable carousel posted by the actor, we can see Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo, Hyeri, Lee Min Ji, Ryu Hye Young, and Choi Sung Won having a heartwarming reunion as they dine together. As we go through these adorable pictures from the reunion, let's sneak a peek into why we love, love, and love ‘Reply 1988’.

‘Reply 1988’ first aired in November 2015 and, over the course of its broadcast, went on to become one of the highest-rated TV K-dramas. Besides great direction and brilliant acting, there were a bunch of other reasons that made it so popular amongst the audience. The most obvious one was the sheer relatability of the show. People of all ages were able to relate to the characters' bliss and despair. The show’s charm was its simplicity. The characters were drenched in everything retro. From their lifestyles, gadgets, and pop culture preferences to their dreams and ways of thinking, everything screamed 1988. This 2015 release was able to revive some very sweet memories for the generation that actually grew up in the 80s. It became a medium for the younger generation to delve deeply into what it must have been like for their parents or elder siblings to be a young adult on the eve of the previous millennium.

What was the show Reply 1988 all about? The show dissects the intricacies of what life was like in the city of Seoul in the late 1980s, for both adults and young adults. The neighbourhood of Ssangmun-dong houses people belonging to different brackets of society. What brings the latter group of people together is their friendship and their shared joys and struggles of raising a family in the 80s. The show is set against the backdrop of the Ssangmun-dong neighbourhood in northern Seoul. The neighbourhood houses five families of different personal and professional backgrounds who frequently get together to chat and dine. The cordial equation of the parent generation is passed on to their children, who also end up forming another inner circle of their own, which is headquartered at Choi Taek’s (played by Park Bo Gum) house, where they often gather to follow up on their favourite movies and comics. Sung Duk Seon (Hyeri) is the only girl in a group of five. She has an emotionally expressive, fairly vibrant personality. She ends up marrying one of her best friends. Who? is a long-unanswered question that keeps viewers upright in their seats, desperately seeking any clues they can find to satisfy their curiosity. The conclusion of the show meant different things for different stars and other people behind the show.

Where is the cast and crew of Reply 1988 now? For starters, director Shin Won Ho's directorial magic extended beyond the Reply series in the years following the airing of ‘Reply 1988’. He started working on ‘Hospital Playlist’ in early 2019. The show later aired in 2020 and was followed by a sequel in 2021. It was a medical drama, which unsurprisingly became a massive hit amongst the viewers—Korean and foreign alike. For Park Bo Gum, the show marked the peak of his rise in South Korea as a promising actor. His succeeding projects like ‘Love in the Moonlight’ made him an even bigger star. Lee Hyeri, who played Duk Seon, made a charming comeback alongside Jang Ki Yong in TVN's ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ in 2021. The show was a huge success and gained massive viewership online. While things did not exactly end well for his character Kim Jung Hwan in the show, Ryu Jun Yeol managed to meet his current girlfriend, none other than our beloved Duk Seon, on the sets of ‘Reply 1988’ itself! The actor has done equally well in his career by amassing numerous accolades to his name for his brilliant acting. The other members of the cast have also had their fair share of achievements. Following the completion of his leukaemia treatment, actor Choi Sung Won graced the small screen once more last year. Ryu Hye Young herself made a mind-blowing comeback with the cerebral thriller, ‘Law School’. Go Kyung Pyo was seen in ‘Strongest Delivery Man’. The latter earned him nominations for some of the most remarkable awards. Fans of the show can be seen demanding a second season for one of their favourite Korean dramas in the comments section of the reunion post. While the chances of their wish being granted cannot be predicted, we sure look forward to more heartwarming reunions in the future. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

