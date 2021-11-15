Shin Ye Eun and Kang Tae Oh get into an argument in ‘The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup’ teaser

On November 15, KBS released a teaser for the upcoming special ‘The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup’ and we are already hooked onto the chemistry shared by Shin Ye Eun and Kang Tae Oh! The teaser starts with Shin Ye Eun walking angrily away from Kang Tae Oh as he questions her. The back and forth exchange looked furious and Shin Ye Eun was frustrated by it. The ending left a question in the viewers’ minds- will they ever be together?

'Effect of a Finger Flick on Breakup' of ‘KBS Drama Special 2021' is an excellent work in the 2020 KBS single-act play competition. It is a romantic comedy drama about the growth of a man. Attention is drawn to the fact that the story of realistic lovers will create sympathy for viewers.

Here, Shin Ye Eun and Kang Tae Oh appear as the main characters, raising expectations. Shin Ye Eun takes on the role of Oh Jin, a middle school health teacher. Oh Jin is a character who decides to break up after realizing that her old lover, Cha Min Jae (played by Kang Tae Oh) has not received any consideration, let alone love, as she had beaten him. Shin Ye Eun, who has been active in ‘More Than Friends’, 'Welcome' and 'He Psychometric', is planning to complete Oh Jin's narrative with flowing emotions.

Kang Tae Oh is the CEO of 'Art by Tae Oh', an advertising production company that boasts perfect specifications and abilities, and transforms into Cha Min Jae, who cannot accept Oh Jin's declaration of separation. Attention is focused on how he will portray the character of Cha Min Jae, who showed his solid acting skills through 'Doom At Your Service', 'Run On' and 'My First, First Love'.

The production team said, "The actors with various personalities will provide a deep sense of immersion in the small screen with the perfect acting and realistic stories of lovers." 'UHD KBS Drama Special 2021' will be aired for the first time on KBS2TV in October, and the one-act drama 'The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup' will be aired in November.

