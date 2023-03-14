Shin Ye Eun displays sunny disposition while others look solemn in poster for The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

A group poster of Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun Joo, Oh Man Seok, Han Chae Ah, In Gyo Jin, Mi Do and Hyun Woo from the drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse was released.

SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, which will be broadcast for the first time on the 20th, is a 'refreshing' story created by four youths, Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of the boarding house 'Gaekju Ewhawon', and three boarders with secrets. It's an outrageous mystery close-knit romance'. Above all, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse is raising expectations as a drama adapted from a web novel of the same name, which boasts a rating of 9.9 points. In the midst of this, 'next-generation historical drama icons' Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon, and Jung Gun Joo, and 'leading actors of luxury acting' regardless of genre, such as Oh Man Seok, Han Chae Ah, In Gyo Jin, Mi Do and Hyun Woo, all came together.

The poster:

The 9-member group poster, released on the 13th, depicts people with different thoughts in the shadow of a question, foreshadowing the 'synergy of cataclysm' they will create and the storm that will rage. Lee Chang (played by Hyun Woo), who first rebelled and became the king of Joseon, caught the eye as he stood at the top of a large shadow wrapped in a veil. Lee Chang raised the tension by showing a sample of a blackened king holding a geomungo and making a fierce expression like a 'blood lord'.

The characters:

Then, the figures of Lee Hwa Won and Buyeong Gak, who have polar opposite personalities, confronted each other head-on and robbed their eyes. Centered around Yoon Dan Oh (played by Shin Ye Eun), the owner of Leehwawon, a guesthouse that broke stereotypes, the characters in the two guesthouses, which are exactly divided into left and right sides, exude opposite atmospheres. In particular, Yoon Dan Oh, who is in the center, drew attention as she was the only one smiling among the nine characters. Yoon Dan Oh had a smile on her face and showed a clear attitude with her hands behind her back, and Yoon Dan Oh and other figures in the Leehwawon became more suspicious as their expressions hardened as they moved closer to the rear window.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s Sweet Night OST for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class celebrates third anniversary of release

Advertisement