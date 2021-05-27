Shin Ye Eun joins the stellar cast of Kang Daniel & Chae Soo Bin for upcoming police drama on Disney Plus

The ‘A-Teen’ actress has accepted the role of a female lead for the Disney+ show that will also mark Kang Daniel’s acting debut. Read on to know more about the show.

It’s uncommon to hear that a huge global platform such as Disney+ is trying to expand by creating Korean content, but it is happening. Since January, reports have stated that the giant streaming platform is planning on producing Korean content and this might be their first drama. It’s a police drama that has Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin confirmed to be essaying the main roles and is titled ‘Our Police Course’.

The drama has been gaining a lot of attention as it will mark Kang Daniel’s acting debut. K-media outlets earlier reported that actress Shin Ye Eun has also received an offer for one of the main roles in the drama and was still in talks for it. An hour later, a source from the drama stated that the actress has confirmed the offer and will be appearing in ‘Our Police Course’. However, her role in the drama hasn’t been revealed yet.

The drama ‘Our Police Course’ revolves around the lives of young adults and their dreams, struggles, love and more as they experience college life in the 2000s at National Police University. Kang Daniel will show his acting skills by portraying the role of Wi Seung Hyun, a freshman at the police university who considers his father a role model. He is the song of a Commissioner at the Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Agency. He’s handsome, loyal, manly and wants to continue in his father’s footsteps, but things take an unexpected turn when he meets a girl named Go Eun Kang.

Shin Ye Eun is widely known for her roles in drama A-Teen and He Is Psychometric. She will be joining Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin. The show is produced by Studio New, a company that has produced many hits such as Descendants of The Sun, Beauty Inside and Ms. Hammurabi. It’s written by Lee Ha Na, who impressed people with her skills during the KBS and MBC screenplay contests.

With so many gorgeous faces, the drama is going to be a visual beauty!

