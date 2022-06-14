Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon, Kim Ki Hae & Ryeo Un to star in SBS’ upcoming mystery romance drama?

According to media reports on June 14, Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon, Kim Ki Hae, and Ryeo Un have been cast as the lead roles in the new SBS drama 'Flower Scholars Love Story' which tells the story of the owner of 'Gaekju Ewhawon', a boarding house that breaks stereotypes, and the secretive boarding students who come together to find Lee Seol, an old man who disappeared 13 years ago. It will show a refreshing mystery romance.

In the drama, Shin Ye Eun takes on the role of the female lead, Yoon Dan Oh who is the person who runs a guest house Summer Palace, which provides rental rooms to scholars from all over the country as preparation. Kang Hoon, Kim Ki Hae, and Ryeo Un are divided as three scholars who live in the Summer Palace. Expectations are high on the romance of the four youths.

The drama is set to air in the first half of 2023. Shin Ye Eun made her debut shortly after as an actress in the 2018 web series ‘A-Teen’. She also appeared in Day6's ‘Shoot Me’ music video. In August 2018, Shin signed with JYP Entertainment.

In 2019, Shin Ye Eun landed her first lead role in the fantasy television series ‘He Is Psychometric’ where she starred opposite Park Jinyoung. She also reprised her role as Do Hana in the second season of ‘A-Teen’. From July 2019 to July 2020, she hosted the music program ‘Music Bank’ with Golden Child's Choi Bomin.

In 2020, she starred in KBS2's ‘Welcome’ alongside Kim Myung Soo. In 2021, she participated in the featured song ‘Insomnia (不眠; La Rosa)’ of Yunho's 2nd mini album, ‘Noir’, which was released on January 18, 2021. Later in October 2021, Shin Ye Eun joined as a DJ on the radio show ‘Turn up the volume’ in place of Kang Han Na's withdrawal. Kang Hoon is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his role in the historical drama ‘The Red Sleeve’.

