Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo come together in 1st script reading for SBS’ sageuk drama

SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Secret Romantic Guesthouse', which will be aired for the first time on March 20, is a story created by four youths, Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of the boarding house 'Gaekju Yihwawon', and three boarders with secrets. It is a 'refreshing and cheeky mystery close-knit romance'. In particular, 'Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is an adaptation of the web novel of the same name, which boasts a rating of 9.9, and is receiving keen attention as it is known to provide a different kind of fun from the original work by further doubling the visuals, polarity, and depth.

Above all, 'Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is the 11th Desert Shooting Star Finding Excellence Award with writer Kwon Eum Mi, who showed solid writing skills in 'Woman with a Carrier', 'Gap Dong', 'Royal Family', and 'General Hospital 2'. Writer Kim Ja Hyun of 'Bukchon Banseonbi's Rise of Success' is in charge of the script, raising expectations. In addition, director Kim Jung-min, who has established himself as a 'traditional historical drama' with 'Amhaengeosa: The Joseon Secret Investigation Team', 'Gantaek Women's War', 'Joseon Gunman', and 'The Princess' Man', predicts a 'new sense historical drama visual'.

The main cast:

In this regard, the friendly 'script reading scene' of the main characters of 'Secret Romantic Guesthouse' was captured. As soon as the actors of 'Secret Romantic Guesthouse' met, they checked the script, greeted each other, and started reading the script. First, Shin Ye Eun transformed into the role of Yoon Dan Oh, a guest housekeeper who took charge of Ehwawon on behalf of her deceased parents, and radiated a bright and bold charm that was 180 degrees different from her time in 'The Glory', where she drew attention as an intense villain.

Then, Ryeo Woon, who plays the role of Gangsan, a martial arts prep student who gives off a cold energy for some reason, appeared in 'Through The Darkness' with Kim Nam Gil and 'Oh! Samgwang Villa!' Breaking away from the maknae image shown in the back, he drew attention with overflowing charisma and hidden kindness.

In addition, Kang Hoon, who appeared in a historical drama for the second time after 'The Red Sleeves', flexibly expresses a handsome man with a different texture, such as a fatal smile, smirk, and confrontation with injustice as a playful, typical Hanyang-style door and preparation student Kim Si Yeol. Jung Gun Joo, who met the public with various roles in modern dramas such as 'Extraordinary You’ and 'Monthly House', played the role of Jung Yoo Ha in the drama with a soft tone and tone.

