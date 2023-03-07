Shin Ye Eun shows off chemistry with Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo in posters for new sageuk drama

The first episode to air on March 20th, 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is a fresh and cheeky mystery close-knit romance created by Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of the boarding house 'Gaekju Lee Hwa Won', and three boarders with secrets. .

'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is a drama based on a web novel of the same name that boasts a rating of 9.9 points, and the fresh lineup of trending actors Shin Ye Eun - Ryeo Woon - Kang Hoon - Jung Gun Joo draws attention. Writers Kwon Eum Mi and Kim Ja Hyun, who boast strong writing and composition skills, and director Kim Jung Min, who boasted sensuous visual beauty in various historical dramas, came together.

Posters:

In this regard, the three 'two-person posters' in which Shin Ye-eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon, and Jung Gun Joo, the main characters, teamed up to capture the beauty of the seasons in Korea, stimulating the gaze. The poster contains the different charms of Kang San (Ryeo Woon), Kim Si Yeol (Kang Hoon), and Jeong Yoo Ha (Jung Gun Joo), three flower scholars who are entangled with Yoon Dan Oh (Shin Ye Eun).

The main characters:

First of all, the posters of Yoon Dan Oh and Kang San emphasize the innocence of the two with their eyes filled with white snow. In particular, as Kang San flutters a navy blue applique and drags it in front of her, Yoon Dan Oh follows her, fluttering the hem of her orange skirt, arousing her curiosity. Then, 'I'll protect it, I'm trying to protect it. The phrase 'no matter what' and the meeting of two people holding hands with pure white smiles causes extreme excitement. Yoon Dan Oh and Kim Si Yeol create a refreshing atmosphere against the background of greenery. Yoon Dan Oh provocatively grabs Kim Si Yeol's hat while wearing a hanbok accented with a bright blue coat, while Kim Si Yeol, dressed in a bright blue and light orange apparel, blocks his arm and causes an earthquake in his pupils.

Yoon Dan Oh and Jung Yoo Ha are surrounded by clear skies and abundant crape myrtle, creating a warm atmosphere. Yoon Dan Oh, who created a neatness with a sky blue skirt and white jeogori with flower patterns, and Jeong Yoo Ha, who embodies a soft image with a harmonized pink and orange coating, make warm eye contact.

