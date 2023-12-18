SHINee and Shawols remember late singer Jonghyun on 6 years of his passing; Minho consoles former's mother

SHINee members and SM Entertainment commemorated the 6th anniversary of Jonghyun's passing, honoring the beloved artist who became a star in the sky on December 18, 2017. Fondly remembered, heartfelt messages and cherished photos were shared by SHINee's agency and member Minho on social media, signifying enduring love and a deep sense of longing for Jonghyun.

SHINee and Shawols honor late singer Jonghyun on 6 years since he passed away

Today marks the solemn 6th anniversary since SHINee's Jonghyun transcended into a star in the sky, departing on December 18, 2017, at the tender age of 27, leaving behind a profound legacy in the hearts of fans worldwide. Jonghyun's sudden passing due to cardiac arrest in Seoul resonated deeply, etching a poignant memory in the K-pop world.

To honor and remember Jonghyun on this poignant day, SHINee's agency, SM Entertainment, took to SHINee's official social media platforms, sharing a snapshot of Jonghyun's vibrant performance, accompanied by a poignant message: "We always love you." This tribute, a customary practice since Jonghyun's passing, serves as a heartfelt remembrance from the agency and the group.

SHINee’s Minho shared a heartfelt message for Jonghyun after consoling his mother

In a deeply personal tribute, SHINee member Minho posted a photo of Jonghyun on his social media, expressing heartfelt sentiments. Minho's touching message reflected warmth amid the winter chill, acknowledging Jonghyun's enduring influence and the deep sense of longing he leaves behind. He expressed profound affection, sharing his visit to pay respects and console Jonghyun's mother, assuring her that Jonghyun is fondly remembered by many.

The anniversary of Jonghyun's passing remains a poignant moment of reflection, unifying SHINee and the global Shawol community. Beyond his musical contributions, Jonghyun's lasting impact on the hearts of fans endures, remembered for his artistry, warmth, and the void he left within the K-pop landscape. As SHINee and Shawols come together in remembrance, Jonghyun's legacy continues to illuminate the pathway of his everlasting presence within the hearts of those who loved and admired him.

Meanwhile, Jonghyun, SHINee's celebrated main vocalist from May 2008, wasn't just an exceptional singer but also a gifted songwriter. His lyricism graced songs like Juliette and View for SHINee and tracks for artists like IU, Son Dam Bi, EXO, and Lee Hi.

During Blue Night, from 2014 to 2017, Jonghyun showcased his musical prowess, later compiling his creations into the albums Story Op.1 and Story Op.2. His solo tracks like End of a Day and the emotive collaboration Lonely with Taeyeon resonated profoundly.

His inaugural solo concert in 2016 and the subsequent event in December 2017 preceded his untimely passing. Posthumously, his album Poet|Artist, notably featuring Shinin', paid homage to his artistry. Establishing the Shinin’ foundation based on the album's title track, Jonghyun's family aimed to nurture emerging cultural and artistic talents.

