SHINee is Back: K-pop group celebrates 14th anniversary by announcing a new release in 2023

SHINee is back! On May 25, SHINee celebrated their 14th debut anniversary by joining their fans through an online party, live-streamed through YouTube. Members Onew, Key, and Minho sat down and shared a heart to heart with their fans, reminiscing over the past and fondly recalling memories of their time together. The members also shared updates about the group’s youngest member, Taemin, and spoke about being excited to be together once he is discharged from the military.

This was not all, though, as SHINee had an even bigger gift in store for their beloved fans, Shawols. The group uploaded a 6-minute long video to their YouTube channel, titled ‘14 Years with SHINee’, that took us on a trip down memory lane. The video started with a clip of SHINee’s debut title track ‘Replay’ from May 2008, all the way to their latest Japanese release, ‘SUPERSTAR’, which dropped in July 2021.

The video then made us think about how SHINee’s 2021 comeback was announced during the SMTOWN LIVE ‘Culture Humanity’ concert, as the screen transitioned to flash the words ‘2023 SHINee is back’, in a nod to member Minho’s iconic lyric. Notably, the ‘H’ in ‘SHINee’ has been stylised to resemble the number 14, to represent the group’s 14th debut anniversary.

Watch the complete video announcing SHINee’s return, below:

Following this, Key, Minho, and Onew took to Instagram to share adorable group photos in front of the sign announcing SHINee’s return. Check out the posts, below:

As no other details have been announced yet, it is currently unknown whether SHINee’s 2023 release will be a single, an EP, or a full-length album. Stay tuned for more updates about SHINee’s upcoming release!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS joins Benny Blanco for FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, Blood Sweat & Tears remix; What about Louder Than Bombs?