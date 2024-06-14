SHINee buys friendship rings to celebrate 16 years of being together, remembers late member Jonghyun; PIC

SHINee, the iconic K-pop boy group that created a great name in the music scene with their hit songs recently celebrated their 16th debut anniversary.

SHINee members recently revealed that they bought friendship rings to commemorate 16 years of being together in a new photo. They also remembered late member Jonghyun on the day.

SHINee showed off their close bond by buying special friendship rings while remembering late member Jonghyun

SHINee members posed while donning their friendship rings on their ring fingers in a new photo posted by the group’s official management Instagram surprising fans worldwide. The members seem to have bought special friendship rings to celebrate 16 years of being together.

They all posed and created a star by joining their hand in a new pic. The moment was extra special as the SHINee members tagged the late member Jonghyun in the pic. The caption further reads ‘Ultra shiny transformation’ while adding that it brings the power of ‘five’ (a symbol of remembering Jonghyun) powers of earth, fire, wind, water, mind, and yin.

The touching photo brought fans to tears as they saw the SHINee members’ close bond.

See SHINee donning their friendship rings in the photo here:

Meanwhile, SHINee hosted a special encore concert as part of their Asia tour SHINee WORLD VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION: SHINee’s BACK in South Korea to commemorate their 16th debut anniversary on May 24, 25 and 26 at Inspire Arena, Seoul.

Know more about SHINee

SHINee is one of the most sensational K-pop groups in history and is known for creating big bangers like Ring Dong Dong, Replay, Lucifer, and more.

SHINee debuted on May 28, 2008 with their first EP Replay. SHINee followed it by dropping their debut album The SHINee World on August 28, 2008.

In other news, SHINee renewed their contract with SM Entertainment as four members would continue the group activities under the label. However, as for the individual contracts of the members, Onew and Taemin chose to join different agencies while Minho and Key continued solo contracts with SM Entertainment.

Taemin signed with Big Planet Made Entertainment while Onew signed with GRIFFIN Entertainment. Nonetheless, all members will continue doing group activities as SHINee.

