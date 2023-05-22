SHINee confirms June comeback; Members look adorable in individual profile photos for 15th debut anniversary

On May 22, SM Entertainment unveiled a new set of profile photos featuring SHINee members in celebration of the group’s upcoming 15th debut anniversary. Each member looks adorable in casual and bright clothing as they send their love to their SHAWOLs (fandom name). Fans gush over Onew’s long hair, Key’s sweater, Minho’s visual and Taemin’s gesture!

SHINee’s comeback:

Recently, a billboard appeared in Seoul, South Korea which got the fans hyped. The billboard showed the back of SHINee’s members as they looked onto black suits with the words ‘2023 June, SHINee is back’. Seeing this, fans got excited to know that SHINee will finally make their comeback after Taemin completed his military service. The billboard campaign featured the backs of the band members Key, Minho, and Taemin as well as images of suit coats in various patterns hanging on hangers. Fans of SHINee conjectured that the group would return in June with a brand-new song using a suit idea. It begs the question of whether it will be a promotion for the release of an album celebrating the debut's 15th anniversary or an expansion of the contents that are being held to celebrate the occasion, as fans speculate.

SHINee’s anniversary:

From June 25 to June 14, SHINee's pop-up shop, titled "THE MOMENT OF Shine," will be located at Understand Avenue in Seoul. You may find a variety of pictures and videos in this pop-up shop, including private shots, in a seductive setting emblazoned with the SHINee team logo and the word "light." There will also be colorful MDs dressed as the members' characters, as well as a four-cut photo booth that looks like a picture shot with the members and can only be used at the pop-up location. SHINee intends to release their eighth regular album after that. After approximately two years, a group album has finally been released. With their 7th album ‘Don't Call Me’ in February 2021 and their repackage album ‘Atlantis’ in April of the same year, SHINee reinforced their image as ‘trustworthy and listenable SHINee.’

