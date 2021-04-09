SHINee, ENHYPEN, Wheein drop concept photos, Dam Bi teases fans with a couple photo: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you
While there were some news that shocked the industry such as f(X)’s Victoria leaving SM, there was some bigger brighter news that took the forefront. Such as G Dragon’s comeback plans, SuperM’s campaign song release, Minari actor Han Ye Ri confirming her attendance for the Oscars, and more. However, there might be some news that you might have missed out on. Check them below!
ENHYPEN drops new comeback concept films, both group and solo for BORDER: CARNIVAL
The group has revealed second concept teasers for their latest upcoming album titled ‘BORDER: CARNIVAL’. The version is titled DOWN and we can see the members reflected upside down, the only difference being the member below has their eyes closed. Even the clips released show each individual in an extremely glitchy world where things are getting pixelated, reflected horizontally, and are just chaotic. Check them all out here.
SHINee drops more ‘Atlantis’ solo teasers; look ethereal
Like a cold breeze on a hot summer day, SHINee’s new concept photos look gorgeous and soothing. This comes after they released the group teasers. ‘Atlantis’ is SHINee’s repackaged comeback album that will include three new songs. The album is supposed to release on April 15.
SHINee 샤이니 The 7th Album Repackage [Atlantis]
2021.04.12#ONEW #온유#SHINee #샤이니#Atlantis pic.twitter.com/xc8ftp4aeJ
— SHINee (@SHINee) April 9, 2021
MAMAMOO’s Wheein release another comeback teaser
While promotions have been high for MAMAMOO Wheein’s upcoming album, the singer dropped another concept poster for it. Taking a different route than the first teaser, where she was in the limelight with vibrant clothes, this time she looks gorgeous in a bright blue outfit, soaking in the sun. The debut solo mini-album will release on April 13, 6 PM KST. Check out the latest concept photo below.
[#휘인]
1st Mini Album [Redd]
2021.04.13 6PM RELEASE
CONCEPT PHOTO#WheeIn #1st_Mini_Album #Redd pic.twitter.com/xXKMaU5J37
— 마마무(MAMAMOO) (@RBW_MAMAMOO) April 9, 2021
Actress and singer Son Dam Bi teases fans with a mysterious ‘couple’ photo
Son Dam Bi took to her Instagram today, on April 9, to post a photo of her and a man in matching baseball caps, sitting together. Neither of the individuals’ faces can be seen but the mystery lies in the caption that Dam Bi posted. Her caption reads, “Newlywed… Couple??” and a few laughing emojis. It has sent fans asking and speculating who the mysterious man can be! Check out the photo below.
