SHINee hits HARD on iTunes; Charts latest album at no.1 in 40 countries after release

SHINee, the decade-year-old boy band, made an impressive comeback debut claiming the top spot on both the global and European iTunes album charts.

SHINee swept iTunes charts all over the world

SHINee's eighth studio album 'HARD' achieved remarkable success by securing an extraordinary feat by reaching the pinnacle of the iTunes charts in 40 different countries. Among these were Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Russia, New Zealand, Japan, India, Israel, South East Asia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka, to name a few.

It also dominated the QQ Music (China's largest music platform) digital album sales chart and the RecoChoku daily album ranking in Japan. The album's popularity extended to 40 different regions worldwide, such as Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, and Poland, where it topped the iTunes Top Album Chart.

Most streamed boy band song in the last 24 hours

SHINee's 8th regular album, titled 'HARD’, proves to be a sign that the boy band’s light hadn’t been extinguished. It features a diverse collection of 10 songs spanning various genres. Among them is the title track 'HARD,' which showcases SHINee's distinct musical style and allows fans to experience their new sonic direction. Furthermore, SHINee is set to unveil their comeback show called 'SHINee's 15m' on JTBC at 8:50 pm on the 28th. This road trip-themed show promises an exciting blend of heartwarming travel memories and captivating live performances of their latest songs. This rare sight of a 15-year-old boy band making trends and achieving milestones left fans emotional.

About SHINee

SHINee is a South Korean boy group under SM Entertainment. Their musical impacts have earned them numerous recognitions and accolades including the 'Princes of K-pop' title. The group currently comprises four members- Key, Minho, Onew, Taemin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans react as SHINee's Jonghyun has references in group's latest album HARD