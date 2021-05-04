SHINee to hold a special live to celebrate their 13th debut anniversary
Shawols, it’s time to mark your calendars again! With Taemin’s solo concert, news for his solo single, their comeback in the start of 2021, the group’s been really busy and is back again with a special live broadcast for their fans! SHINee debuted back in 2008 and is considered one of the most prominent second generation K-Pop groups. Their recent album ‘Don’t Call Me’ garnered many awards and love from the fans as it was their comeback after two years.
According to reports, SHINee has planned a special live broadcast for their beloved Shawols to celebrate their 13th debut anniversary with. The live show is titled ‘SHINee Day’ and will stream on Naver’s platform VLive on May 25, 8 PM KST. As it’s supposed to be a celebration, fans can expect many entertaining things such as games, a round of Q&As and much more and it’s going to be a bit similar to an online fan meeting.
Meanwhile, on the solo activities front, Taemin has teased about his solo mini-album titled ‘Advice’ which is slated to release on May 18. He also gave fans a short glimpse of it by performing the title track, named the same as the album, in his solo concert live yesterday. On the other hand, Minho has been continuing with his acting and is reportedly going to make a special appearance in the upcoming Kim Go Eun drama, ‘Yumi’s Cells’.
So Shawols, how excited are you to spend the day with your beloved idols? Let us know in the comments below!
