SHINee hyungs send their baby off to the base; Taemin starts his enlistment

SHINee maknae Taemin enters first hiatus after debut.

SHINee's Taemin enlisted in active duty as a part of the military band on May 31. After receiving basic military training at a certain training center, he is scheduled to enter military duty as a member of the band. Agency SM Entertainment said, "Since Taemin is hoping to enlist quietly, the enlistment location and time will not be disclosed and no separate event will be held on the same day in respect of his wishes."

With this, Taemin became the last SHINee member to fulfil his military service. Onew enlisted in the army in December 2018 and was discharged last year. Key and Minho joined the Army and Marine Corps respectively in 2019 and were discharged last year.

Before enlisting, Taemin said goodbye to his fans in various ways. He released his last album before enlistment, Advice, on May 18. He said at the time, "I hope this album will be comforting to fans during the hiatus."

Also, in his appearance on Kakao TV’s original entertainment "Kakao TV Morning’s Shall we talk?" he said, "I'll grow up and come back. I'm looking back on things I've accumulated so far and regret that I haven't been able to spend some "me" time. I want to reset myself through military enlistment. Not self-replication, but I want to open the curtains to a new start."

SHINee member Key made tuna tataki and spicy strawberry salad, saying he wanted to cook for the maknae who was about to enlist. After enjoying the farewell dinner at Lotte World Tower View, Key gave Taemin a training center kit such as an insole lip balm and camouflage cream for his military life.

Taemin debuted as a member of the K-Pop boy group SHINee in 2008. He showed off his excellent vocal and performance skills. He received much deserved loved for his activities as a solo artist since his solo debut in 2014.

