SHINee member Key takes over worldwide iTunes Charts in THESE countries

SHINee’s Key made a successful solo debut with his first mini-album 'BAD LOVE'! Key's 'BAD LOVE' on September 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and it topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 32 different regions, including India, United States, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand among other nations.

Other countries where Key's 'BAD LOVE' topped iTunes Charts includes the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Nigeria, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Bolivia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Not just that, the album also placed at number 1 on QQ Music’s digital album sales chart in China, topped Japanese music chart Recochoku, and ranked number 1 on music streaming site VIBE as well.

'BAD LOVE' contains six tracks, including the title track of the same name 'BAD LOVE', as well as the side tracks 'Saturday Night', 'Eighteen (End of My World)', 'Yellow Tape', 'Helium', also the pre-release track 'Hate That... (Feat. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon)', and more. Meanwhile, Key is scheduled to make a guest appearance on SBS's Power FM radio show 'Cultwo Show' on September 30 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

