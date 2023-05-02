SHINee member Onew opens about mental health, Jonghyun and ASTRO’s Moonbin in emotional post

SHINee's Onew made a lengthy post and spoke about mental health. He even opened up about the demise of his colleague Jonghyun, and ASTRO’s Moonbin. Onew, in his post said that he never wanted to go through the pain of losing a colleague in the entertainment industry again.

SHINee’s Onew’s post:

On May 2nd, Onew posted on Instagram, “I have a goal. Like other companies, I want all the trainees who are busy in debut preparations, and celebrities to be healthy, so I want to do community service in a healthy mind and body, so I’m listed as a director.” He continued, “I talk about healing a lot, but I want to show it someday, so I don’t want that to happen again like my colleagues and my fellow family members who have gone to heaven, so I’m doing this because of it.”

Onew:

He added, “I may feel anxious after being misunderstood and criticized, but I hope you will trust me a little bit." Onew continued, “It’s my selfish side to force such words again like this, but I’m sorry and thank you.”

In 2017, Onew first let go of SHINee member Jonghyun. Recently, he seems to have been deeply saddened by the sudden news of ASTRO member Moonbin's death.

Onew made his comeback with his first full-length album 'Circle' on March 6th. This album consists of 10 songs with a colorful atmosphere, including the title song 'O (Circle)' in the dreamy R&B genre.

SHINee’s activities:

The agency SM Entertainment announced to the fan community, "We sincerely apologize for causing concern to fans ahead of the 15th anniversary of SHINee and SHAWOLs." They added, "We are waiting for an answer after confirming a possible new venue. As soon as we receive an answer, we will re-announce the schedule to fans."

Previously, SM announced that it would hold a fan meeting to mark the 15th anniversary of SHINee's debut in Ilsan. However, SHINee's fandom has voiced that it is not suitable for holding a fan meeting in a meaningful year, due to the lack of height in the seats in the venue and the limited view. This is SHINee's first fan meeting in about 4 years and 8 months.

