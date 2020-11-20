  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SHINee member Taemin strolls around Paris in new teaser video of Think of You; Watch

SHINee’s Taemin just surprised fans with a teaser video that gave a glimpse of a music video for Think of You. Scroll down to watch it.
8371 reads Mumbai
SHINee member Taemin strolls around Paris in new teaser video of Think of You; Watch
SHINee member Taemin surprised fans with news of a brand new music video on the way! On November 20, he released a teaser video that gave a glimpse of a music video for Think of You, one of the b-sides of his album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2. The video features Taemin having fun travelling around Paris, where he also shot his music video for the song 2 KIDS that came out in August. For the unversed, Taemin’s chart-topping album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 featured the title track IDEA and came out on November 9. 

 

Watch the teaser below:

 

In case you missed it, just last week, SHINee’s key opened up about his advice to Taemin on MBC's popular talk show Radio Star. While SHINee leader Onew and Minho have already enlisted to the military, Taemin remained the only member yet to enlist. On this, Key confessed the advice he gave to his 27-year-old bandmate as he recalled, "There were times in our career that we had two years between albums. I regretted that I didn’t go earlier during one of those times. I told Taemin to go as soon as possible, but he didn’t listen to me."

 

Key also shared that military life was the easiest for him as it was so simple to be told what to do and what not to do. Before the military, the Forever Yours singer worried and thought a lot about what he should do and he didn't always get the results he hoped for. Key initially had no off switch and kept getting more and more sensitive.

 

ALSO READ: Key REVEALS it 'wasn't easy to adjust' to military life but the SHINee member still had a good time

Credits :MBC's Radio Star, Youtube

