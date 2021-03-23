SHINee member Taemin's melodious voice to get spotlight as the idol is CONFIRMED to sing for Navillera's OST

Taemin's song, My Day will release on March 30. Read on to find out.

SHINee's Taemin is riding high on the success of the group's latest comeback album, Don't Call Me. Don't Call Me and its accompanying music video, released on February 22 to a thunderous response from Shawols across the world. Now, Taemin is all set to release something new and exciting. No, we aren't talking about a new album, rather a K-drama OST. That's right, the talented K-pop idol is all set to release his first OST in 6 years for the Song Kang starrer, Navillera.

Taemin's solo song for the drama is titled My Day and was inserted as the ending track for the first episode which aired on March 22. Taemin's beautiful and crystal-clear vocals elevated the overall mood of the scene and the episode, leaving a lasting impression on viewers' mind. Viewers were surprised to know that Taemin participated in the drama, and got to know of this only during the end credits of the drama. The official release of the song will drop on the air date of the fourth episode, March 30.

This will be the first time in six years that Taemin has released an OST for a K-drama. He previously sang for the dramas To The Beautiful You in 2012, Prime Minister and I and Who Are You. Taemin sang the OST, Your Name alongside bandmate and late vocalist Jonghyun for KBS' Who Are You. This will be Taemin’s fourth time participating in a K-Drama OST.

