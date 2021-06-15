SHINee member Taemin's military camp photo reminds fans of his debut days; Fans trend 'Taemin Military Debut'

SHINee's maknae Taemin's training camp photo draws attention from fans.

On June 15, the Army Training Center released photos of the trainees who enlisted on May 31 on its official website. In the published photo, Taemin is holding a card with his mates at the training camp which together read (literally), "Parents, love you." His short hair and dignified yet clear visuals are attracting attention in the K-Pop community.

Comments of support and admiration from fans poured in as soon as the image was published. Fans commented things like, "You look like a middle school student, that face is the one at the beginning of your debut", "Get discharged quickly", "Still handsome", "Glad that you seem to be doing well" and more. What is even more interesting is that SHAWOL trended “Taemin military Debut” on Twitter, as if it was an official drop by a company, much like comeback announcements. It was hilarious to see how it trended worldwide with the power of fans, who were spot on with the prediction of the photo release. Taemin has always been known for his baby face but the lack of makeup and buzzed hair make it even more apparent. If the fountain of youth had an ambassador, it would definitely be Taemin.

Taemin enlisted in the military training center on May 31, and after completing basic military training, he plans to serve in the army's military band. Taemin released his last solo album Advice ahead of his military enlistment.

What did you think of Taemin's military debut? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

